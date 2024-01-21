Masco (NYSE:MAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $68.06 on Friday. Masco has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $69.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Masco by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after buying an additional 305,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

