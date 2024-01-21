Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens cut shares of Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.88.

Get Masonite International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DOOR

Masonite International Trading Up 2.8 %

DOOR stock opened at $92.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.80. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $76.87 and a 52 week high of $109.58.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $702.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masonite International

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,607.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Masonite International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,283,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 318,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,292 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000.

About Masonite International

(Get Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.