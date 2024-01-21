MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $64.34 and last traded at $64.99. 623,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 953,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

MasTec Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.25 and a beta of 1.57.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 92.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in MasTec by 152.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

