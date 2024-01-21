Matson (NYSE:MATX) PT Raised to $108.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $119.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Matson has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $119.67.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matson will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,179. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Matson by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 28,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Matson by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

