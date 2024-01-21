Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

MPW opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

