Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Position Raised by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,927,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,784,000 after purchasing an additional 228,001 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 651,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,520,000 after acquiring an additional 211,011 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,977,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $295.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $317.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.79 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Medpace

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $7,077,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,889,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,502,895.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $7,077,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,889,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,502,895.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,391 shares of company stock worth $58,708,131. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.