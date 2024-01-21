Michael J. Saylor Sells 4,800 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.51, for a total value of $2,397,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.74, for a total value of $2,403,700.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.64, for a total value of $2,498,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.17, for a total value of $2,850,850.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.24, for a total value of $3,071,200.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total value of $3,262,300.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $481.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $556.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $188.30 and a fifty-two week high of $727.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 372.87 and a beta of 2.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.75.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 102.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 99,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $41,969,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $20,519,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 103.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 61,320 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

