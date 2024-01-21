Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Raised to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $105.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.59.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 3.8 %

MCHP opened at $89.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.07 and its 200 day moving average is $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.439 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 11.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

