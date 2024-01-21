Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998,927 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $398.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $376.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $230.90 and a 12-month high of $398.67.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

