MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stake Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 8.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 2.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 30.8% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 6.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroVision alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of MicroVision from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

MicroVision Price Performance

NASDAQ MVIS opened at $2.29 on Friday. MicroVision, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MicroVision

(Free Report)

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.