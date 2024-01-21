Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.35 Million Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,360 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 6.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.8% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 7.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Trading Down 1.6 %

SNY opened at $51.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $129.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $57.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

