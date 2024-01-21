Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. United Bank boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
SDY stock opened at $123.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.05 and a 200-day moving average of $120.21. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
