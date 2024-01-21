Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 670 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.2% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after buying an additional 43,654 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after buying an additional 46,987 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,818,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 218,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after buying an additional 71,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.40.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $384.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.82 and a 52 week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

