Mizuho Boosts BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $60.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BRBR. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.85.

BRBR opened at $53.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.50. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,425,000 after purchasing an additional 153,415 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 270.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 90,945 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 273.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,298,000 after purchasing an additional 786,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

