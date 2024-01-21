Mizuho Boosts Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $156.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.50.

Shares of FI opened at $139.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $139.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.31. The firm has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.90, for a total transaction of $768,825.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,495,723.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,788 shares of company stock worth $42,158,764. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

