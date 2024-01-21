Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 156 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 92 shares.The stock last traded at $140.87 and had previously closed at $140.22.

Moog Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.97.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $872.05 million during the quarter.

Moog Dividend Announcement

Moog Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Moog’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

