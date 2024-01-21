MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MorphoSys from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.53.

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.99.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.46). MorphoSys had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 134.68%. The company had revenue of $69.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth $26,056,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth $86,000.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

