M&T Bank Corp Buys 5,289 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL opened at $80.88 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

