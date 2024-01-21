M&T Bank Corp Has $6.92 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.61% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

