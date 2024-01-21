M&T Bank Corp Has $7.51 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 9,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW opened at $864.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $544.95 and a 12 month high of $879.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $817.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $756.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.