M&T Bank Corp Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,690 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,917,000 after buying an additional 6,691,163 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter worth $217,162,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth $74,562,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,485,000 after purchasing an additional 861,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 468,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,082,000 after purchasing an additional 448,074 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

VONV opened at $71.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average is $69.04.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4619 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

