M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH stock opened at $226.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $234.09. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.88 and a 200-day moving average of $212.17.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on LH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.