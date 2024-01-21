M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 328,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.16% of MDU Resources Group worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 393.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $19.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

