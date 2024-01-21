M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in STERIS by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,900,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in STERIS by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,267,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,086,000 after purchasing an additional 444,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,403,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STE stock opened at $221.43 on Friday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $173.21 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.06 and a 200 day moving average of $218.96.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

STE has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

