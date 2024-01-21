M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,117 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $141.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.68. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. UBS Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.56.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

