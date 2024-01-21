Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Up 3.1%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.79 and last traded at $76.75. 27,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 257,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBR. Atb Cap Markets cut Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.46. The stock has a market cap of $721.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($5.20). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $744.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

