NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

NASDAQ NH opened at $0.36 on Friday. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in NantHealth by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

