Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.74

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.74 and last traded at $29.58, with a volume of 44686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $893.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $323.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 31.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 705,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 315,680 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter worth $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

