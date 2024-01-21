Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.17% from the company’s current price.

LTRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Lantronix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lantronix

Lantronix Stock Up 3.8 %

LTRX stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $241.44 million, a P/E ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $33.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Lantronix by 95.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.