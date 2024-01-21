NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth about $3,012,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 25.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,295,000 after buying an additional 147,509 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 14.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,743,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 63.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 15.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.02. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.85 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

