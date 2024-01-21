Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $425.00 at Benchmark

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $482.95 on Friday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $503.41. The firm has a market cap of $211.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $475.53 and a 200-day moving average of $436.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $574,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

