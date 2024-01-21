New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $37.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

