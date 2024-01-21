New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 200 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 334,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.30.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $365.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $391.21.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

