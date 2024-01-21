New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 300 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Textron were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TXT opened at $78.79 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

