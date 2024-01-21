New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $904,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PPL were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PPL by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup began coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.