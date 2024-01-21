New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 102,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Xylem by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.60. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on XYL. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

