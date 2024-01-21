New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 472.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.65.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.3 %

DFS stock opened at $97.33 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

