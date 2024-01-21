New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading Down 4.5%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $70.76 and last traded at $70.77. 281,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,563,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EDU

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.66.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.33. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246,644 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 932,613 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 92.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,631,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189,254 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,926 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.