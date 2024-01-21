NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Trading Up 11.3%

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) was up 11.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.58. Approximately 34,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 227,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NAMS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAMS
NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 125.0% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 10,473,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,535,000 after buying an additional 2,173,913 shares during the last quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd lifted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 2,869,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 869,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
About NewAmsterdam Pharma
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NewAmsterdam Pharma
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.