NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Trading Up 11.3%

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) was up 11.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.58. Approximately 34,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 227,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NAMS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 125.0% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 10,473,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,535,000 after buying an additional 2,173,913 shares during the last quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd lifted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 2,869,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 869,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

