Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 52,151 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 92.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,151 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Sempra by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Down 0.5 %

SRE stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.18. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRE shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

