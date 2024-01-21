Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,635 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Iron Mountain worth $9,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $66.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.56. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $70.66.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.69%.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IRM

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $653,955.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,401,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $653,955.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,401,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,489. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.