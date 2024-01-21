Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,295 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $139.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.11 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $3,117,766.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,538 shares in the company, valued at $116,754,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,475,598 shares of company stock valued at $202,464,451 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.