Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,413,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,721,000 after purchasing an additional 767,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,638,000 after purchasing an additional 569,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,491,000 after purchasing an additional 567,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $204.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.49 and its 200-day moving average is $187.98. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

