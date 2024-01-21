Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.52 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,352 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Landstar System worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 15.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 185.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 94,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 61,260 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 20.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 34,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $193.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.84. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.13.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.09.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

