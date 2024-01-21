Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.92 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. United Bank grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $123.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

