Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 11,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUI. Bank of America lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.55.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $129.19 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $163.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.60, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.28%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

