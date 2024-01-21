Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 215 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $161,398.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $161,398.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $303.45 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.19 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.50.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

