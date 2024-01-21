Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,205 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of UDR worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of UDR by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of UDR by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 159,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 38,859 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of UDR by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $45.46.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

