Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Hess by 49.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 34,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Hess by 1.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 28.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Hess by 6.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Hess by 72.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HES opened at $137.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.37. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HES

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.