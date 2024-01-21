Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,181 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,181 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.09.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.91.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 103,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,936 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

